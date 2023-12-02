Coral Gold Cup analysis: David Cleary reaction

There might have been a shortage of unexposed runners in the Coral Gold Cup, competitive though it looked on paper, but a pair that met that description more than most pulled well clear of their rivals, both showing a fair bit of improvement.

Datsalrightgino, who had won the Future Champions Novices' Chase at Ayr in the spring, relished a first try beyond two-and-a-half miles, moving smoothly through in the straight and getting the better of Mahler Mission on the run-in. With stamina clearly no issue at all, he could well develop into a Grand National contender in the spring.

Mahler Mission, who might have won the National Hunt Chase back in March but for falling two out, had shaped well over an inadequate trip on his return at Carlisle and ran a cracker on his handicap debut. He tanked through the race and looked to be going like a winner when he went on in the straight, only to be overhauled after the last. He has a good handicap in him.

Monbeg Genius, a third seven-year-old in the first three, shaped well, left behind in the last quarter-mile and likely to have benefited from more of a test of stamina. Last season's Betfair Chase winner Eldorado Allen and the 2021 winner of this race Cloudy Glen ran with credit before finding younger legs getting away from them in the closing stages.