Coral-Eclipse preview: Anmaat ready for big test

Owen Burrows says it would be a ‘big tick’ on his CV if Anmaat could secure what he describes would be a ‘massive birthday present’ in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on Saturday.

The Lambourn handler hopes the gelded son of Awtaad can make it a 49th birthday to remember at one of his favourite tracks by storming to glory in the prestigious Group One contest. However, while victory would give Burrows an immense amount of personal pride he insists it would be great to reward the family of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, who won the race three times, before passing away in March 2021, for their continued support. Burrows said: “I was lucky enough to be at Sir Michael Stoute’s when Notnowcato won the race (in 2007) and it is one of those proper Group Ones. It would be a massive tick on the CV if I could add that to the list. It is my birthday on the day as well so it would be a massive birthday present if Anmaat could get his head in front. Sandown has always been one of my favourite tracks, even when I was riding. “I had a few winners there early in my training career and then we had been pretty quiet there until this year when we had Hukum win the Brigadier Gerard and Rowayeh won there the other Saturday. Hopefully, this will turn into one of my favourite races. I hope Sheikh Hamdan is looking down on us and that he is proud. It means a lot to have nice winners for Sheikha Hissa and her family because without their dad I wouldn’t be sat here training now. It is a shame he is not here in person to see it but hopefully he is looking down. If I can keep producing winners for Sheikha Hissa and her family, then I will be happy.”

Anmaat found only 2021 Derby hero Adayar too strong on his comeback in the rearranged bet356 Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket on May 7th having previously signed of his 2022 campaign with a Group Two success in the Prix Dollar at Paris-Longchamp. While Anmaat opened his account at Group One level last time out in the Prix d’Ispahan at Paris-Longchamp on May 29th, Burrows believes he will need to step forward again if he is to double his tally at the top level. Burrows said: “I was more than happy with his comeback run at Newmarket as he was attempting to give Adayar five pounds. I know he won first time up last season but I didn’t want to stick him in a Group One for his first run of the year. I thought he would run well in France. The only worry, once I got there, was the ground as it was much quicker than I expected, but we got away with it. I’d like to think he overcame that because of his class. “To get his head in front in France in a Group One, when it turned into a bit of a sprint, I felt he did well as the ground was lively enough for him. Those races can be tactical in France and there was a worry there wasn’t going to be too much pace but Jamie Spencer shot forward on Light Infantry which caught us all a bit by surprise. He then stacked them up on the false straight and then it was a sprint to the line. We were a row further back than we ideally wanted to be, but I thought he did well to overcome all that. He did well as a lot went against him. “I know it was a Group One he won in France but he has still got to do it on that stage in our country. I think he needs to find a few more pounds to win an Eclipse from his run in France. I think he probably needs to step up to a mark in the low 120s, but I don’t think that is out of the question.” Heading the market for the race is the John And Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn, who ran out a convincing winner on her seasonal return in last month’s DahlBury Coronation Cup over a mile and a half at Epsom Downs. Although Burrows respects the chances of Emily Upjohn he feels that Anmaat could have the edge over her back at a mile and a quarter should the race become a tactical affair.

Anmaat heads out to work in Lambourn

Burrows added: “I was at Epsom that day when Emily Upjohn won the Coronation Cup and I thought she looked tremendous in the paddock. She was the pick for me. She looked very impressive in winning, and I certainly respect her, but I wouldn’t run away from her put it that way. It will be interesting to see who turns up as it doesn’t look like there will be a big field. “That is where it might make it a bit tactical and that is where I think we could benefit as Anmaat has that bit of tactical speed. He justifies getting a chance in the Eclipse and he is here to race as he is a gelding so let’s crack on and give it a go.” One thing that Burrows will not be fretting over is the ground given Anmaat has won on both a quicker surface and with sufficient ease in the ground. Burrows said: “If it was the easy side of good that would be his optimum ground. When Jim (Crowley) rode him in the Rose Of Lancaster it was that and visually that was his most impressive display. If it is good ground there will be no excuses, but that is the beauty with him as he will handle it if it is a bit quicker, as he won on good to firm ground when he was three at Doncaster and he will handle it if it is a bit softer. “Andrew Cooper (Clerk of the Course at Sandown Park) does a great job with the ground at Sandown though. If we get the rain, great, but if not I’m sure it will be good, safe, fast ground. For once I’m reasonably relaxed about what the weather does. Usually I’m watching the weather like a hawk and checking apps every two minutes.” Last year was very much a make or break one for Burrows after switching stables in Lambourn and stopping becoming a private trainer for the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s family, but it proved to be a hugely successful campaign.

