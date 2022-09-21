Sent off favourite for a strong renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his last run, the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt finished a luckless third to current Arc favourite Luxembourg.

His Chantilly-based handler initially ruled Vadeni out of a crack at the ParisLongchamp feature on Sunday week following that reverse.

But the Aga Khan-owned son of Churchill, who has won five of his eight races, including two at the top level, could now try the mile-and-a-half trip for the first time, rather than remaining over 10 furlongs for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot – providing the ground remains in his favour.

Georges Rimaud, manager of the Aga Khan’s studs in France, said: “All things being well, Vadeni will run in the Arc next weekend.

“We feel the forecast is better for France at the moment than it is generally for the meeting at Ascot, so we opted to go for the better ground, basically.

“Hopefully the ground will be suitable in Paris as that is an element of importance for this horse. He doesn’t need good ground as such, but he doesn’t need to have it very slow or deep or challenging.”