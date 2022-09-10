Chaldean could face a fascinating clash with Silver Knott in Saturday’s Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The first-named colt, who is trained by Andrew Balding, boasts Group Three form after landing the Acomb Stakes at York, following on from Newbury novice glory. Silver Knott has also struck at that level for Charlie Appleby, graduating from a Kempton novice win to register a taking success in the Solario Stakes at Sandown. Appleby has a potential second string to his bow in Denford Stakes winner Victory Dance, while Holloway Boy is another high-class possible after winning the Chesham at Royal Ascot and finishing second in the Vintage Stakes for Karl Burke. Greenland and Victoria Road comprise Aidan O’Brien’s potential challenge in the Group Two, with Michael O’Callaghan entering Indestructible and Dasho Lennie from Sean Woods’ team in the mix.