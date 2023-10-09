Corach Rambler targeted at Befair Chase

He'll have a prep race too before stepping into Grade One company, the trainer telling William Hill: "We’re going to start him off at Kelso at the end of the month, providing the ground is okay, and then we’ll have a good look at the Betfair Chase at Haydock. That should give us a good idea of where we stand against these Graded chasers and we can then make a bit more of a plan on how his season will look.

"It would be great to go back to the National as we know he loves it around there, but it’s obviously going to be a harder task this time given he’ll be much higher in the weights.

"We always thought he was a good horse, but it was his novice chase win at Aintree in 2021 which was when we really thought we had a good one on our hands. He won so easily, and it was at that point we thought he might be quite exciting. We said to the owners after that race that the big festivals were on the agenda, and so it has proved. It’s been a brilliant journey and hopefully there is more to come."