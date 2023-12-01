Corach Rambler 'straight to Cheltenham Gold Cup' according to Lucinda Russell

The nine-year-old pulled off a famous double last spring when winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March before following up on Merseyside and Russell hasn't been too disappointed with his low-key runs at Kelso and Haydock so far this season.

She told William Hill: "There are no immediate race plans with Corach Rambler, mostly because there’s no race that would really suit him between now and Cheltenham.

"It sounds like we might have a bit of a closed mind, but that’s the situation and I think we’ll go straight to Cheltenham.

"He’s been in great form since Haydock and we’ve given him an easy time since. Looking back on that run, I was very pleased with him. He got a Racing Post Rating that was a pound under his Ultima win and a pound higher than his National win, so all things considered I think he’s run right up to his form.

"The weight he’d have to carry if going for the Ultima would be too much and we’d rather have a crack at the big one off level weights, but with an eye on going back for the National."