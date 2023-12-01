Corach Rambler 'straight to Cheltenham Gold Cup' according to Lucinda Russell

Trainer Lucinda Rusell says Grand National hero Corach Rambler is likely to be aimed straight at the Cheltenham Gold Cup before a possible return to Aintree in April.
The nine-year-old pulled off a famous double last spring when winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March before following up on Merseyside and Russell hasn't been too disappointed with his low-key runs at Kelso and Haydock so far this season.
She told William Hill: "There are no immediate race plans with Corach Rambler, mostly because there’s no race that would really suit him between now and Cheltenham.
"It sounds like we might have a bit of a closed mind, but that’s the situation and I think we’ll go straight to Cheltenham.
"He’s been in great form since Haydock and we’ve given him an easy time since. Looking back on that run, I was very pleased with him. He got a Racing Post Rating that was a pound under his Ultima win and a pound higher than his National win, so all things considered I think he’s run right up to his form.
"The weight he’d have to carry if going for the Ultima would be too much and we’d rather have a crack at the big one off level weights, but with an eye on going back for the National."
