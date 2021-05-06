Thursday's betting market movers: Copper Knight backed for Chester gold

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are so far favouring Long Distance Cup hero Trueshan over Japan in today's Ormonde, possibly because the latter has always needed his first run of the campaign before going on to bigger and better things."

