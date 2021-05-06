Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Copper Knight in action at York

Thursday's betting market movers: Copper Knight backed for Chester gold

By Sporting Life
09:35 · THU May 06, 2021

Check out the day's market movers as Chester plays host to day two of the May Festival, featuring the Listed Dee Stakes and the Group Three Ormonde Stakes.

Paddy Power

Chester

1.45 Copper Knight 9/2 from 5/1

3.15 Trueshan 5/2 from 11/4

3.45 Baryshnikov 6/1 from 9/1

Worcester

2.30 Holly James 7/1 from 8/1

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Punters are so far favouring Long Distance Cup hero Trueshan over Japan in today's Ormonde, possibly because the latter has always needed his first run of the campaign before going on to bigger and better things."

Sky Bet

Will appear here...

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content