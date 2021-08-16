Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe tips: Timeform Pace Map analysis

We take a look at the Timeform Pace Map predictor for the 2021 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Where can pace projections be found? Timeform’s ‘Pace Map’ (available under the Race Pass ‘Hints’ tab to signed-in customers) uses past performances to assign an Early Pace Figure (EPF) to each runner (EPF 1-EPF 5) in the field, while using a colour scale to represent the likelihood of the horse recording that particular EPF, white indicating the lowest probability through to a deep red indicating the highest. Why is pace important? In very simple terms, the pace of any given race can have a significant baring on how that event unfolds. A horse allowed an easy time of things at the front can ultimately appear to outperform their raw ability, while conversely if the early tempo is too hot - whether that’s a single runner going off really quickly or several rivals getting into a battle for the lead – then those ridden with more patience towards the rear of the field may be at an advantage. In theory, if all horses in a given race possess the same level of ability, the one who races most efficiently should emerge on top. What does the Pace Map indicate for this year’s Nunthorpe?

The Timeform pace map for the 2021 Nunthorpe

Likely leaders The projection is there could be a pace burn-up in the Nunthorpe with a handful of possible front-runners. GOLDEN PAL, BEDFORD FLYER, WINTER POWER, QUE AMORO and DAKOTA GOLD could all press for the lead with EMARAATY ANA likely to be racing just off them. Whether the pace holds up depends on just how fast they go, but with so many early speedsters in the line-up the chances of a King's Stand-style pace collapse looks more likely than if there were only one or two front-runners in the field. Mid-div Those in the second tier of runners could be well-positioned in a scenario where the leaders go just a little too fast as they'll be better placed than those ridden cold. The Timeform projection is that DRAGON SYMBOL, LIBERTY BEACH, CHIPOTLE and SUESA will most likely form the second tier of runners.

Hold-up horses If they go quick - too quick - up front, and there has to be a chance they will in this year's renewal, then the hold-up merchants could well get into this. CHIL CHIL, UBETTABELIEVEIT, ROHAAN, MOSS GILL and ARECIBO, who picked up the pieces to be second in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot. Who will benefit in the most likely scenario? The projection is they’re going to go quick here – very quick – and the percentage call is to take on the likes of Golden Pal and Winter Power who could end up cutting each other’s throats. Arecibo could benefit judging by his King’s Stand second, but he might be doing his best work too late on a fast track like York and preference is for last year’s third MOSS GILL. He loves a strongly-run five furlongs and he could reverse last time out form with Winter Power with the likely extra pace pressure on the Tim Easterby-trained filly.