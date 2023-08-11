Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Azure Blue ready for big test

The four-year-old started her season by winning Newmarket’s Ellen Chaloner Stakes before heading to the Knavesmire where her match-fitness enabled her to account for John Quinn’s stable star in the Group Two 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.

She was too keen in the early stages when a below-par sixth in the July Cup next time, but Darlington-based Dods is keen to head back to the Knavesmire for what is sure to be a hot contest and a rematch with what he is expecting to be a much better version of Highfield Princess.

“At the moment we’re thinking of going to York and the Nunthorpe,” said Dods. “We’re pulling her back a furlong and it will be very competitive if the two-year-olds come in and also Highfield Princess was so impressive at Goodwood. We had had a run and Highfield had not when we met before and she’s obviously come on a lot from then. But it is the obvious race and at the moment the plan is to go there.”