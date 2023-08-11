Sporting Life
Azure Blue gets the better of Highfield Princess
Azure Blue gets the better of Highfield Princess

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Azure Blue ready for big test

By Adam Morgan
12:57 · FRI August 11, 2023

Michael Dods says the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes is the “obvious race” for Azure Blue and it is “all systems go” for a York showdown with reigning champion Highfield Princess.

The four-year-old started her season by winning Newmarket’s Ellen Chaloner Stakes before heading to the Knavesmire where her match-fitness enabled her to account for John Quinn’s stable star in the Group Two 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes.

She was too keen in the early stages when a below-par sixth in the July Cup next time, but Darlington-based Dods is keen to head back to the Knavesmire for what is sure to be a hot contest and a rematch with what he is expecting to be a much better version of Highfield Princess.

“At the moment we’re thinking of going to York and the Nunthorpe,” said Dods. “We’re pulling her back a furlong and it will be very competitive if the two-year-olds come in and also Highfield Princess was so impressive at Goodwood. We had had a run and Highfield had not when we met before and she’s obviously come on a lot from then. But it is the obvious race and at the moment the plan is to go there.”

Download the Sporting Life App

Mecca’s Angel famously went back-to-back for Dods in 2015 and 2016, while the handler has also seen Mabs Cross rattle the crossbar in the five-furlong dash in 2018 and another of his mares, Que Amoro, pick up a silver medal behind Battaash in 2020.

However, Azure Blue will be running over the minimum five furlongs for the first time in her 15-race career when she bids to add her name to the roll of honour.

“We’re travelling into the unknown,” added Dods. "They will go a hard gallop and hopefully she will be fine. We’re into the unknown a bit, but it’s worth a try. We’re looking forward to it and at the minute it is all systems go.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

