Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe: David Ord refections

Our man at the course David Ord reflects on Live In The Dream's surprise win in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
The fastest horse won the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.
But it wasn’t Highfield Princess or Bradsell. They couldn’t lay a hoof on Live In The Dream.
This was a point-and-go sprint, 0-60 in the blink of an eye and on quick ground at York, they just don’t stop.
It was passing the two-furlong pole that it became clear the betting principals had a battle on their hands – and a furlong later one they couldn’t win.
This was a huge moment for trainer Adam West and jockey Sean Kirrane. And not the first time the quickest race in Yorkshire was won by an outsider.
Live In The Dream’s previous biggest win came in the aptly-named ‘Who'll Be The 1st Yorkshire Wonder Horse Handicap’ at Pontefract in April. And while he's not earned that title here, he certainly had his day in the sun.
Take the winner out and the result made sense. On home turf Highfield Princess avenged her King’s Stand Stakes defeat to Bradsell to beat him three-quarters-of-a-length. But scan right and there, in a blur of pink, was our winner.
Next to me seasoned Timeform handicappers tried to put a number on what they’d seen and I don’t envy them the task. That’s why it’s easier to write features. Today Live In The Dream ran the fastest five furlongs of his life. And it was enough to win the Nunthorpe.
Elsewhere, Coltrane enjoyed a deserved major payday when readily fending off Courage Mon Ami in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. Oisin Murphy enjoyed it, avenging defeat at the heels of the runner-up in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.
The June hero carried a three pounds penalty and in truth there isn’t much between those at the top of the staying leaderboard this term, although that may be about to change as Aidan O’Brien prepares to unleash Kyprios back onto the scene in the Irish St Leger.
