Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe: David Ord refections

The fastest horse won the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

But it wasn’t Highfield Princess or Bradsell. They couldn’t lay a hoof on Live In The Dream.

This was a point-and-go sprint, 0-60 in the blink of an eye and on quick ground at York, they just don’t stop.

It was passing the two-furlong pole that it became clear the betting principals had a battle on their hands – and a furlong later one they couldn’t win.

This was a huge moment for trainer Adam West and jockey Sean Kirrane. And not the first time the quickest race in Yorkshire was won by an outsider.

Live In The Dream’s previous biggest win came in the aptly-named ‘Who'll Be The 1st Yorkshire Wonder Horse Handicap’ at Pontefract in April. And while he's not earned that title here, he certainly had his day in the sun.

Take the winner out and the result made sense. On home turf Highfield Princess avenged her King’s Stand Stakes defeat to Bradsell to beat him three-quarters-of-a-length. But scan right and there, in a blur of pink, was our winner.