Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes preview & tips: Who will win Friday's big race?

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes best bet

What a race we have for the Coolmore Nunthorpe. The five furlong division has been blown wide open by the retirement of Battaash while Oxted, who dropped back to the minimum trip to win the King’s Stand, is on the sidelines.

In the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood Suesa threw her hat into the ring to be the fastest horse in Europe with a stylish three-length win over Dragon Symbol.

But was the race teed up for her? The front-runners went too hard, a lot of the field were racing into the teeth of a headwind and she was sheltered for the majority of the race and then flew home by the favoured stands’ rail.

But could we have a similar scenario here? Que Amoro, Winter Power, Bedford Flyer and favourite Golden Pal are all going to go forward. You can make all at York – but not if you’ve engaged top gear from flagfall.

Will Dettori opt to take a lead on Golden Pal? Possibly, he’s drawn to be able to do it, but the Wesley Ward mantra is often to jump and run, and this horse has followed that in the past.

So if it is set up for a closer, is Suesa the answer? Not for me – and purely because of the ground. She’s deadly on a soft surface but as the showers forecast for York drift from Friday’s weather map to Saturday, her chance surely lessens.

Emaraaty Ana was a revelation back to five at Hamilton, going close to breaking the track record on only his second try at the trip. He’ll be coming home well, as will Moss Gill whose third-place finish in this race last year is his worst in six runs at the track.

But I keep coming back to DRAGON SYMBOL. Oisin Murphy rued the fact he got stuck behind the wrong horses at Goodwood and his mount got going all too late. He’s been threatening to pick up a big pot this season and if they do burn out in front, he’s the one I take to come through and pick up the pieces.

Just don’t back him on the tote - he’s owned by Japanese connections and will no doubt once again prove very popular in the World Pool.