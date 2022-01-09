Nicky Henderson reports Constitution Hill to be “as fresh as paint” the morning after his demolition job in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

Hugely impressive on his debut under Rules over the same course and distance a month ago, the five-year-old took the step up to Grade One level in his stride with a 12-length success. Henderson, who was forced to watch the race from home after contracting Covid-19, could not be happier with how his charge has recovered from his exertions. Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck on Sunday programme, the trainer said: “He was amazing (this morning). You’d hardly know he’d been anywhere yesterday – he looks as if he’d had a day in bed! That’s him – he’s as fresh as paint. “He’s extraordinary because in all his slow paces, they’re not slow – they’re even slower than slow! “But if you put him in behind a couple of horses, you don’t know that you’re sitting on anything until you pull him out and say ‘come on’ and it is like changing gear – he just takes off. “He does it very quickly and very honestly. He loves schooling and loves work and has an extraordinary attitude to life.”

