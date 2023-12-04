Constitution Hill and Shishkin could both run in rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown

Both missed their intended races at Newcastle on Saturday, with the meeting lost to the weather, and the two jumping stars ended up spending Friday night at Doncaster racecourse on their way back to Lambourn.

Henderson mooted the possibility of Shishkin reverting to hurdles in preparation for a crack at the King George VI Chase at the weekend, having refused to race on his intended comeback at Ascot and the weather then intervening before the Rehearsal Chase.

However, it now seems like he may be joined by his esteemed stablemate, who initially looked an unlikely runner in the rearranged race.

“There’s a good chance they could both run,” said Henderson.

“Shishkin needs a run and I think this is the easiest and kindest way to do it.

“It is only 17 days before the King George and the alternative is the Peterborough Chase but I like the idea of this.

“He was a very good two-mile chaser and so he shouldn’t find it too sharp. I admit he did get taken off his feet a little in last year’s Tingle Creek but this is a good idea for a race before the King George.

“The start won’t be a problem – he says bravely – he won’t be wearing cheekpieces and we hope he has a nice time.”