Yet to taste defeat in five starts, the six-year-old was last seen running out a brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

With his summer break coming to an end, his owner-trainer is beginning to consider plans for the upcoming campaign – and while he would be fully entitled to head down the Champion Hurdle route, he is currently favouring a switch to the larger obstacles.

“He’s coming in at the end of the week and he’s done very well. He got a good, long break because last year he was on the go all summer,” said Connell.

“I’d say we’re more likely to go chasing with him than we are to stay hurdling, so the Arkle looks the obvious target for him. He’s a brilliant jumper and he’s nearly a better jumper of fences than he is of hurdles, so that’s the current thinking and we’ll work towards that.

“The campaign kind of maps itself out. You’d be looking at a beginners chase in early November, then Leopardstown at Christmas, the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham.”