The seven-year-old won three handicap hurdles in succession last season and then took the Grade Two Unibet Hurdle at Haydock in January.

Though subsequently well held by Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle, he opened his account over fences with a debut success at Carlisle last month.

And after he was far from disgraced on his second try over the bigger obstacles, Hamilton is in two minds about whether he should go back over hurdles or stay novice chasing for his next start.The Northumberland farmer, whose wife Ann’s name is on the training licence, said: “I think he should go for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle, but everyone is disagreeing with me.

“It is only two weeks away. That is what I fancy doing, but my jockey’s agent and my wife are talking about Sandown and the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase.

“It is the right way round for him, but like Cheltenham that is not just round the corner either for an old codger like me to drive all that way down there. It is 300 miles or more.

“We’ll have to see how he is. He hasn’t eaten much since he came home, but that is quite normal – he will be all right in a day or two.”