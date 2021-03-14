Horse Racing
Action from Naas racecourse

Conflated picks up Grade Three honours at Naas

By Sporting Life
14:57 · SUN March 14, 2021

Conflated made the most of having his sights lowered with a wide-margin victory in the Bar One Racing Directors Plate Novice Chase at Naas.

Placed behind the high-class pair of Darver Star and Asterion Forlonge on his first two starts over fences, the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding made it third time lucky at Navan in December.

He was no match for star novice Monkfish over three miles at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, but faced with three rivals on his first start since in this Grade Three contest, the seven-year-old was the 4/9 favourite under Jack Kennedy.

The lead changed hands on several occasions during the two-and-a-half-mile journey, but Conflated’s superior class told from the home turn and he passed the post with 21 lengths in hand over Waitnsee.

Winning trainer Denise Foster was enjoying her first success at graded level, having recently taken over the licence at Cullentra House Stables from the suspended Gordon Elliott.

Foster, who landed a treble at Navan on Saturday, said: “It was the perfect race for him and on ratings he was entitled to win. He’ll probably head to Fairyhouse and Punchestown.

“He did it well and was happy bowling along in front. He jumped great and stayed on well.”

