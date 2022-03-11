Lucinda Russell is bullish about Ahoy Senor's chances of turning the tables on Bravemansgame when the pair clash again at the Cheltenham Festival next week.

The Scottish trainer will send her stable star out in the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase on day two of jump racing’s ‘Olympics' to renew his rivalry with one of champion trainer Paul Nicholls’ best chances of a winner next week. Seven-year-old Ahoy Senor, nicknamed Hank in the yard, has been one of the stars of the novice chase ranks so far this season, winning twice at Grade Two level and his only defeat from his completed starts coming at the hands of Bravemansgame in the Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. However, Ahoy Senor was victorious when the pair met over hurdles in Grade One company at Aintree last season and Russell is hopeful that her charge can once again come out on top in what is likely to prove a much sterner test of stamina at Cheltenham. Russell said: "He’s in fantastic heart and he’s just a super horse. I think we overcooked him before Kempton but we haven’t done that this time. He had a nice work out at Kelso last week and he had his last piece of work on Tuesday morning. Derek (Fox, jockey) had a nice smile on his face after that and I think everyone is very pleased with him ahead of next week.

The very exciting Ahoy Senor

“We’ve never been scared of taking the best horses on as he’s a very good horse and his jumping is very mature. I think Bravemansgame was more of the finished article at Kempton than us but hopefully we’ve improved a bit since then. “I think the course will be okay for him. It’s going to be up and down and a test and that’s what it’s meant to be – the finest test of a novice. It should be a fantastic race and it’s certainly nothing like Kempton so I’m hoping that will play into our hands.” Ahoy Senor has mixed it with the best over fences from as early as his chasing debut, which came in the Listed Colin Parker Intermediate Chase at Carlisle in October – which has a history of producing smart winners. Russell’s charge ultimately unseated his rider on that occasion – with the race going on to be won by Fiddlerontheroof – but he showed plenty of promise on the day. She said: “This training thing is 50-50 between myself and Scu (partner and assistant trainer Peter Scudamore) and I just get really wound up about the ground. “We didn’t take him to Wetherby a couple of days before because we felt the ground was too quick but we knew there was a bit of pressure to get on and get out, so we went to Carlisle for the track and the ground. It wasn’t so much the competition on the day as it was an education for him and I think we achieved what we wanted. This is where the owners (Carron Wymer & Peter Russell) have been so good, this is their first properly classy horse and they’ve been fantastic and are happy for us to go where suits. “There was one thing we took out of that day. You only watch your own horse in a race, of course, and he jumped one fence amazingly down the hill, which made me gasp. I heard the crowd do the same and I couldn’t believe that the crowd were watching my horse with the same intensity. It was kind of the same thing at Newbury and it’s just amazing. He’s a horse that people have seem to have latched on to."

Ahoy Senor built on that initial outing by going on to record a stunning 31-length victory in the Grade Two John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury a month later and Russell revealed that it was an emotional day for her personally. She explained: "Newbury was an odd thing because we knew that Henry de Bromhead’s horse (Mr Incredible) was a decent one. On the first circuit Hank just found his feet and it was just game over. I was quite emotional on the day, my father Peter is a part-owner and he wasn’t very well and I think that all came into it as well, so it was just a tremendous day." When asked about what makes Ahoy Senor such a classy novice chaser, she added: “I think it’s his power and his relentless gallop that stands him out and that’s why he was so good at Aintree last year. “I can understand why he was such a big price but I don’t think it was as big as a surprise to us, as he just has that relentless gallop and watching him on the gallops he’s got a fantastic stride. He doesn’t have to front-run but it suits him to get into that good rhythm of running and jumping. “Derek is a fantastic jockey and he’s very quiet and focused. He’s not a man to show his emotions but knowing him I think he’s very pleased with the horse and looking forward to next week." Ahoy Senor could have headed straight to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and his trainer admits it was an option she would have seriously considered, had he performed better at Christmas. She said: "I think if he’d have won at Kempton, we’d have considered having a go at the Gold Cup a bit more. He looked quite novicey at Kempton though, so we felt we’d better stick to novice company.” Peter Scudamore added: “There’s an argument that the novices are potentially better than the current crop of stayers. L'Homme Presse looks fantastic and Bob Olinger could be absolutely anything, so it still might be a last opportunity for us (to win a Grade One at Cheltenham with this horse). It wasn’t a big headed thing, it was just us trying to make a rational decision about the best race to aim at." Russell has around 80 horses in training at her yard at Kinross near Perth, with her sole Cheltenham Festival winner to date coming with Brindisi Breeze in the 2012 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. The yard will go down to Prestbury Park with two excellent chances this year, with the improving novice Corach Rambler in Tuesday’s Ultima Handicap Chase over three miles. The eight-year-old is guaranteed a run in Tuesday’s race having crept in at the bottom of the weights at the six-day confirmation stage and having won at the track at the International meeting in December, Russell is hopeful that he can hold his own in a competitive renewal. She said: "It’s a warm race and he’s just an improving novice. He looked like he was going to run a big race at Ascot last time and he’s got winning form at the track. He’s been a fantastic horse and again we didn’t waste any time over hurdles with him, he won his two races and off we went over fences and he’s improved since then. “He’s a novice but he’s eight and he’s got plenty of experience from pointing, so we’re just hoping that he hasn’t reached the top of his handicap mark. He’s an amazing horse. He’s a little bit reserved at home but at the track he’s just so savvy. “I was a bit nervous after Ascot that he may be pushing it quite close but he didn’t have a hard race and he’s been great. Should Frodon stay in, we’ll have a nice racing weight and we’re looking forward to it.” Russell has two other entries for the Cheltenham Festival and when asked about their plans added: “Cuban Cigar will stay up here for the Go North Final at Musselburgh, while Thereisnodoubt is in three races but he’s unlikely to get in."

