Conditions key to Marbaan’s Dewhurst challenge

Charlie Fellowes is on weather watch as he prepares Marbaan for a possible tilt at the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 8.

The talented two-year-old has won three of his five starts so far, including when striking at Group Two level in Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes in July. However, he was unable to land a blow when upped to Group One company in the National Stakes at the Curragh most recently, with testing conditions offered as the reason for the below-par performance. The Oasis Dream colt’s participation in the Rowley Mile Group One will depend entirely on ground conditions, with Fellowes keen to avoid soft ground which caused his undoing in Ireland, while the form of Marbaan’s Vintage Stakes victory is giving the Bedford House handler plenty of cause for optimism. “The Dewhurst is the plan, ground dependent, and I’ll be keeping a very close eye on the weather,” said Fellowes. “He wants decent ground and we’ll be avoiding soft ground. But if you’ve got a chance of getting good ground anywhere at this time of year, it is at Newmarket. “He looks a picture and is in good order. We will just see how we go over the next 10 days or so.”