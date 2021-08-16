Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Princess Zoe lands the feature at Galway
Underfoot conditions will be a factor for Princess Zoe

York Ebor Festival options open for Princess Zoe

By Ashley Iveson
13:23 · SUN August 15, 2021

Ground conditions will dictate which race Princess Zoe will contest at York next week following her creditable effort in defeat at the Curragh on Friday.

Making her first appearance since filling the runner-up spot in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, the Tony Mullins-trained mare again had to make do with minor honours in the Irish St Leger Trial behind Twilight Payment.

Princess Zoe is set to make a swift return to action on the Knavesmire, but whether she will line up in Friday’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup or the Sky Bet Ebor the following afternoon remains undecided.

Mullins said: “I was happy with the run and she’s come out of it perfect. She’s out in the paddock this morning and is in great form.

“It depends on the weather forecast now. At the moment it is purely the weather that is going to make our decision.

“She showed on Friday that a mile and six (furlongs) is no problem to her – she had no problem with the faster pace.

“It leaves us as open to going for the Ebor as the Lonsdale Cup.”

Should Princess Zoe run in the Ebor, her rider Joey Sheridan will be able to use his 5lb claim.

“If any rain comes, she’ll run on the day there’s a better cut in the ground,” Mullins added.

“The claim would be an added advantage in the Ebor and it’s not like a normal Ebor where the bottom weight might be 8st 2lb as I can’t see anything below 9st getting in.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING