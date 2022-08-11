Trainer Phil Kirby feels the in-form Red Force One is the horse they all have to beat in the £35,000 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham.
The seven-year-old is in devastating form at the moment and heads to the two-mile contest on the back of completing a hat-trick with an eight-length success at York last month, following earlier wins at Redcar and Musselburgh.
Red Force One just missed out on an engagement in last week’s Shergar Cup Stayers race at Ascot as a reserve and he instead heads a field of eight tomorrow. Seven of the eight runners picked up a victory from their two most recent outings.
The son of Lethal Force will have to strike off a 10lbs higher mark if he is to complete a four-timer, but his trainer sees no reason why he can’t run well.
North Yorkshire-based Kirby said: “He’s in great form and he seems absolutely grand. He’s enjoying everything he does at the minute, so hopefully we go there with a really big chance.
“I thought (the rise in the weights) was a bit of a lump at first but when I looked back through his form he won off 1lb higher last year, so he should be capable really. It’s a competitive race but there’s no reason why he can’t run well again.
"I don’t know what’s happened that’s caused him to click, he was hanging really badly left at the start of the season and we’ve actually done nothing, but he’s just gradually worked his way out of it for whatever reason.
“It’s a really good pot. The plan was to go to Ascot really (in last weekend’s Shergar Cup) but he missed out by one and this was always the second in line for him really.
“The ground will be perfect for him too, there are a few three year olds in there which can be tricky to deal with at this time of year but he’s bang in form, but I’d say they’ve got him to beat.”
