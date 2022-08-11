Trainer Phil Kirby feels the in-form Red Force One is the horse they all have to beat in the £35,000 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham.

The seven-year-old is in devastating form at the moment and heads to the two-mile contest on the back of completing a hat-trick with an eight-length success at York last month, following earlier wins at Redcar and Musselburgh. Red Force One just missed out on an engagement in last week’s Shergar Cup Stayers race at Ascot as a reserve and he instead heads a field of eight tomorrow. Seven of the eight runners picked up a victory from their two most recent outings. The son of Lethal Force will have to strike off a 10lbs higher mark if he is to complete a four-timer, but his trainer sees no reason why he can’t run well.