Columnist Richard Fahey on Saturday runners including Perfect Power

By Richard Fahey
13:31 · THU April 14, 2022

Our columnist Richard Fahey guides you through his runners on Saturday, with his team headlined by Perfect Power in the Greenham Stakes.

NEWBURY RUNNERS

PERFECT POWER - 3.00 Newbury

He was a star for us last season, winning four times, including the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and in Group One company in the Prix Morny and Middle Park.

We've been very pleased with him at home and the Greenham looks the perfect race for him.

What we saw last year and the pedigree on the dam's side gives us hope that he'll get this seven furlongs. He's also a very laidback character. He doesn't go around the yard like a typical sprinter and he's quite relaxed and a straightforward type to ride, so he'll give himself every chance to get seven furlongs.

We haven't drawn a line through the Guineas yet and we're just going to see what happens on Saturday.

BARBANERA - 2.25 Newbury

She progressed well last season and got a bit of black type when third at Newmarket on her final start, so the plan would be to carry on and get a bit more.

She's got plenty to find on ratings with some of the others here, but she's in great form and we're happy with her. On pedigree she should get seven furlongs.

MUSSELBURGH RUNNER

ZIP - 2.04 Musselburgh

He loves Musselburgh. Any more rain would help him as he doesn't mind a bit of soft ground.

He ran well the other day when sixth at Newcastle. That was a nice comeback run so we're hopeful.

NOTTINGHAM RUNNERS

DARE TO HOPE - 5.40 Nottingham

He shapes well at home. Our two-year-olds just seem to be needing the run but he'd be one of the sharper ones and we're pleased with him.

GRANGECLARE VIEW - 7.15 Nottingham

My older horses also seem to be needing the run - I don't know why - but it seems to be doing them the world of good. He's had a recent run and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go well.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

