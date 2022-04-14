NEWBURY RUNNERS PERFECT POWER - 3.00 Newbury

He was a star for us last season, winning four times, including the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and in Group One company in the Prix Morny and Middle Park.

We've been very pleased with him at home and the Greenham looks the perfect race for him.

What we saw last year and the pedigree on the dam's side gives us hope that he'll get this seven furlongs. He's also a very laidback character. He doesn't go around the yard like a typical sprinter and he's quite relaxed and a straightforward type to ride, so he'll give himself every chance to get seven furlongs.

We haven't drawn a line through the Guineas yet and we're just going to see what happens on Saturday.

BARBANERA - 2.25 Newbury