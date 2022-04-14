Our columnist Richard Fahey guides you through his runners on Saturday, with his team headlined by Perfect Power in the Greenham Stakes.
He was a star for us last season, winning four times, including the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and in Group One company in the Prix Morny and Middle Park.
We've been very pleased with him at home and the Greenham looks the perfect race for him.
What we saw last year and the pedigree on the dam's side gives us hope that he'll get this seven furlongs. He's also a very laidback character. He doesn't go around the yard like a typical sprinter and he's quite relaxed and a straightforward type to ride, so he'll give himself every chance to get seven furlongs.
We haven't drawn a line through the Guineas yet and we're just going to see what happens on Saturday.
She progressed well last season and got a bit of black type when third at Newmarket on her final start, so the plan would be to carry on and get a bit more.
She's got plenty to find on ratings with some of the others here, but she's in great form and we're happy with her. On pedigree she should get seven furlongs.
He loves Musselburgh. Any more rain would help him as he doesn't mind a bit of soft ground.
He ran well the other day when sixth at Newcastle. That was a nice comeback run so we're hopeful.
He shapes well at home. Our two-year-olds just seem to be needing the run but he'd be one of the sharper ones and we're pleased with him.
My older horses also seem to be needing the run - I don't know why - but it seems to be doing them the world of good. He's had a recent run and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go well.
