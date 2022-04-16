Our columnist reacts to Perfect Power's win in the Greenham and considers the options that are open for the brilliant colt.

I have to say the overwhelming emotion after seeing Perfect Power win the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes was relief. I felt under pressure as we had no excuses if it didn’t happen for us. Both Christophe Soumillon and I were confident he’d stay seven furlongs, in fact, Christophe was desperate to ride him at the trip last season but I didn’t feel the need to run in the Lagardere. He loves this horse. I know all jockeys have affection for their mounts but he has a real feeling for this colt and it’s great to see. The only scare I had with Perfect Power on Saturday was when he went down to the start a bit fresher than I’d like. He did that at Newmarket before the Middle Park and we’ll have to monitor that but once he was racing he relaxed and was grand.

I’m not sure we learned a great deal – other than he’s trained on. His homework is very lethargic. He would never go clear of his work companion – whatever you work him with – but on the track he’s a different proposition. We’re in no rush to make a decision on the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. We’ll leave it late. I just want to get my ducks in a row and see how he is. He’s been trained for Newmarket and came here as it would put him right for it – but I need to speak to Sheikh Rashid and the whole team. He’s in the French Guineas too and that’s on my mind. Christophe felt a stiff mile might be stretching him which might draw a line through the Curragh but France is an option although if it’s a big field at ParisLongchamp you need luck with the draw otherwise you could be in trouble. But that’s all to to be decided. It’s just great to have him up and running again and with these decisions to make. I was also delighted with the run of Barbanera who was fourth in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes. Seven furlongs is probably as far as she wants to go and she just needed the run a touch. She looked porky walking around the parade ring, like a colt, so it was promising to see her go so well.

NOTTINGHAM RUNNERS DARE TO HOPE - 5.40 Nottingham

He shapes well at home. Our two-year-olds just seem to be needing the run but he'd be one of the sharper ones and we're pleased with him. GRANGECLARE VIEW - 7.15 Nottingham

My older horses also seem to be needing the run - I don't know why - but it seems to be doing them the world of good. He's had a recent run and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go well.