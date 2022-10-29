“ Corach Rambler is in good form and is light and fit. Our aim is the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and this race is the right timing for that,” said the Kinross handler.

Trainer Lucinda Russell admits the two-and-a-half-mile distance is shorter than ideal, but views the race as an ideal stepping-stone to Newbury’s prestigious handicap on November 26.

The eight-year-old came from the clouds to win the Ultima at Prestbury Park in March and makes his first start since in a race that features Grand National winner Many Clouds (2014) and Grade One scorers Waiting Patiently (2017) and Lostintranslation (2019) on its roll of honour.

“I love Carlisle as a track and he’s won round there as a hurdler, so it starts our season off nicely. The trip is probably on the short side for him, but we’ve got to get out and see how he gets on and get his season started.”

The highest-rated horse in the field is the Alex Hales-trained Millers Bank, who makes a swift return after unseating Kielan Woods at the first fence in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree last weekend.

Hales said: “He seems absolutely fine after Aintree and it was a massive bonus that he was caught fairly early after unseating.

“He was fantastic at Aintree in the spring. It would be nice to pick up another big win but he’s up against the big boys now, so he’s going to have to step up a grade to match these top-class chasers. The plan is to go for the Peterborough Chase and wind our way back to Aintree in April.”

Donald McCain saddles Grade Two winner Minella Drama and said: “He’s in good nick and he galloped at Haydock the other week, so he’s ready to get started.

“He was also in the hurdle race just in case the ground wasn’t right for him, but he’s a chaser so we’ll kick on over fences. It looks a good race and we’re looking forward to Sunday."

Bear Ghylls has won four of his five starts for Nicky Martin, despite not always convincing in the jumping department, but has been off the track since finishing fourth behind Bob Olinger in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

Martin is looking forward to seeing him make his chasing debut in Cumbria.

She said: “The horse is fit and well. He is schooling really well but he always did over hurdles at home! Fingers crossed, he is a bit more intelligent this time. He is in really good order.

“There are a lot of experienced horses in the field and it’s going to be a big ask, but we have to start him somewhere and there are a limited amount of two-and-a-half-mile novice races available.

“Running against horses with experience is probably a good thing to be honest as at least they can give him a lead and a bit of education.”