Colin Keane capped his record-breaking campaign with a double in the final two races of the season at Naas – kickstarted by a memorable victory on 33-1 shot Yaxeni in the Colm White Bookmaker November Handicap.

Ireland’s champion jockey had his third title wrapped up long ago, and broke Joseph O’Brien’s previous all-time record for the number of winners in a season with three weeks to spare. It was hugely fitting therefore that he added not just another feature-race success on the last Flat turf card of the year but then immediately steered a winning favourite home, too, as the appropriately-named Team Of Firsts completed the double for him and trainer Ger Lyons. Keane, who therefore finished with 141 winners, had to be at his best on Yaxeni. The four-year-old filly, trying the marathon two-mile trip for the first time, helped to force the pace along with Torcello for much of the race. But she was collared by eventual runner-up Powerful Aggie and appeared set for second at best until she rallied in the final furlong to hit the front again and win by half a length.

👏 What a ride@ctkjockey pulls it out of the fire aboard Yaxeni, who battles back to land the November Handicap in the shadows of the post for trainer Ger Lyons 🥇@NaasRacecourse | @cwhitebookmaker pic.twitter.com/7jF3nwVxtW — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 31, 2021

Keane toasts 'unbelievable year' Keane then scored by an emphatic seven lengths as 7/2 favourite Team Of Firsts dominated the Congratulations To The 2021 Flat Champions Handicap. “It’s been an unbelievable year. From the very start to the last day, we ride for some great people – there are great people around us,” he said Paying his tribute to Keane, Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother, said: “It was a brilliant ride and it encapsulated Colin’s whole season in a few minutes there.” He added of the winner: “To be fair to the filly she’s an absolute model of consistency. It’s the first time she’s stepped up to two miles and we knew she’d get it no problem. She thrives on that ground, she’s so one-paced but a good one-paced. “She stays in training next year and it will be all about getting black type. Getting that trip on that ground she can step up in class as well, she might have to travel to the likes of France.” King remains undefeated Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien’s King Of Bavaria earlier retained his unbeaten record with an impressive victory in the Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Birdcatcher Premier Nursery Handicap. The son of No Nay Never was saddled with joint top-weight in this valuable event, on the basis of his win in a strong maiden over five furlongs on debut at this course back in May. The 11/2 second-favourite had not been seen since, but defied both his absence and his burden to take control in the final furlong under Seamie Heffernan for a decisive length-and-a-half victory from outsider Past Time. O’Brien will give King Of Bavaria – co-owned by champion owner Sue Magnier – an opportunity next spring to prove whether he can move up to a mile and become a Classic contender.

