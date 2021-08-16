Colin Keane relishing Tarnawa tilt at Irish Champion Stakes glory

The chestnut has been victorious on her last five outings, beginning her 2020 campaign with a Group Three success in the Give Thanks Stakes before collecting back-to-back Group One prizes at ParisLongchamp in both the Prix Vermeille and the Prix de l’Opera.

A trip to Keeneland followed in November for the Breeders’ Cup Turf, with Keane drafted in late on after intended rider Christophe Soumillon was unable to partner the Aga Khan’s star following a positive Covid-19 test.

Soumillon had struck up a good relationship with Tarnawa, something trainer Dermot Weld considered to be a significant factor in their success, but Keane was able to quickly get the measure of the five-year old and steered her to a one-length triumph ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s Magical.

“He (Weld) made it very plain and simple, to not go out there with a plan,” Keane said.

“She’s a filly than can be a little slowly away sometimes and she can be a bit keen, so I just got her to relax a little bit and then from halfway tried to creep my way into it.

“He took a lot of the pressure off me and tried to make it more enjoyable than anything and thankfully it all just worked out on the day.

“We jumped well and I found myself behind Frankie (Dettori, on Lord North) and Ryan (Moore, on Magical), obviously we were inexperienced around a track like that but we were following the right people anyway.

“We didn’t go overly mad and kind of got going from halfway down the back, my filly travelled well and from when we turned in she picked up very well.

“From halfway down the straight I thought I was going to get there, she was a very good winner on the day. It’s hard to describe it.”