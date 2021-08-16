Southwell’s meeting on Tuesday needs to survive a 7.30am check on raceday, while Haydock’s meeting on Wednesday is subject to a 2pm inspection on Tuesday.

Clerk of the course at Southwell, Paul Barker, said: “We’re very optimistic of racing and if the forecast is correct, we don’t envisage any problems.

“We got down to -2C Saturday into Sunday, the frost came out yesterday but we’re below freezing again now (10am Monday). It’s going to get gradually warmer throughout the day, possibly up to 6C this evening, so we’re just making people aware.”