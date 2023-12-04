Coko Beach dominates Becher Chase landscape at Aintree

Coko Beach heads 17 confirmations for the BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Gordon Elliott’s grey has been a fine servant to owners Gigginstown House Stud, winning a Thyestes Chase, the Grade Two Ten Up Novice Chase, Punchestown’s Grand National Trial and the Troytown Chase on his most recent appearance at Navan last month. The eight-year-old was pulled up in the Grand National last season, having finished eighth in 2022, and could bid to make it third time lucky over the famous fences on Merseyside this weekend. If Coko Beach does line up, his lofty rating of 162 means he will have to concede upwards of 15lb to each of his rivals. Leading contenders include last year’s winner Ashtown Lad (Dan Skelton) and last year’s third Percussion (Laura Morgan), who again showed his liking for the track when runner-up in the Grand Sefton four weeks ago.