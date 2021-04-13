Jockeys' title race: Harry Cobden out for season

The rider was taken to hospital after parting company with Lucky One in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, but Cobden had initially hoped to make a speedy return.

However, he has been forced to end his campaign early with further checks revealing fractures in his cheekbone that will require surgery later this week.

Cobden currently sits in third in the jump jockeys’ championship, 13 winners behind Harry Skelton and 14 adrift of defending champion Brian Hughes, with the duo locked in an enthralling battle that ends on April 24 at Sandown.