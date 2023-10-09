Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Stakes preview: David Ord shortlist

David Ord with three horses on his shortlist for Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Stakes.

SHEISHYBRID The Cesarewitch Trial run here last month could prove a significant pointer to the big race itself. Grand Providence who won that day is sweating on getting into the final field and might be out of the handicap if she does should top-weight Tashkan stand his ground. If that happens runner-up Sheishybrid is eight pounds better off for a length beating that day – four if he doesn’t – either way it’s a formline that gives Noel Meade’s charge a big chance. She clearly lacks the scope for improvement that her conqueror may have but is a seasoned gunslinger in these major handicaps, that was her best run of the campaign so far and clearly neither the the undulations of Newmarket nor this marathon trip hold any fears. She looks rock-solid but is 33/1, with Grand Providence as short as 8s.