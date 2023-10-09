Sporting Life
Who will emerge in front this year?
Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Stakes preview: David Ord shortlist

By David Ord
15:28 · MON October 09, 2023

David Ord with three horses on his shortlist for Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Stakes.

SHEISHYBRID

The Cesarewitch Trial run here last month could prove a significant pointer to the big race itself. Grand Providence who won that day is sweating on getting into the final field and might be out of the handicap if she does should top-weight Tashkan stand his ground.

If that happens runner-up Sheishybrid is eight pounds better off for a length beating that day – four if he doesn’t – either way it’s a formline that gives Noel Meade’s charge a big chance.

She clearly lacks the scope for improvement that her conqueror may have but is a seasoned gunslinger in these major handicaps, that was her best run of the campaign so far and clearly neither the the undulations of Newmarket nor this marathon trip hold any fears. She looks rock-solid but is 33/1, with Grand Providence as short as 8s.

ZOFFEE

He wasn’t at his best when last seen at Ascot in August, not finishing with quite the same gusto as seemed likely for the second race running, but freshened up you can expect to see a peak Zoffee on Saturday.

He’s back down to 93, the mark from which he was fourth in this race last season and second in the Chester Cup on his reappearance, and we know the unique demands of this contest play to his strengths. 25/1 looks more than fair.

TRITONIC

Here’s one who looked every inch a Cesarewitch horse when finishing third behind Ahorsewithnoname in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal Meeting in June. He failed to fire in the Goodwood mud next time, but was back on track over an inadequate mile-and-six at Haydock earlier this month.

He finished fourth behind Post Impressionist there, a run that should have him spot on for this and he’s back down to 100 – the mark from which he ran at Ascot.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

