Check out what Nicky Henderson, Charles Byrnes and Willie Mullins are saying ahead of the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

Master jumps trainer Nicky Henderson will try to win the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch for a fourth time at Newmarket on Saturday. The six-times National Hunt champion saddles Ahorsewithnoname, who bids to follow up the success of the Seven Barrows yard with the hugely-popular Buzz last season. “We like taking on the Flat boys every now and then,” said the 72-year-old handler. “You can fancy training on the Flat, but we have a full team of good jumpers. “You could do it all the year round and we usually have a little squad for it, and these are the sort of races you could target. I have never had any two-year-olds though, and I would like to, but on the other hand, we have a full-time job anyway. If somebody came along with half a dozen two-year-olds, I’d do it for the fun of it. I’d like to – it could be interesting to see how I’d get on, anyway.”

"This looks like a plot from a long way out" | Weekend Preview: Newmarket, York and Chepstow

For now, he his sticking with the tried-and-tested route undertaken by Buzz, as Ahorsewithnoname seeks a hat-trick on the Flat under Ryan Moore, following victory at Newbury in April and another at York in May. Henderson said: “It is an extraordinary thing, somehow Henderson has failed to win a novice hurdle with this mare, but we have been running her in quite smart races, like the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle “So obviously there was no point at the backend of the season letting her win a novice hurdle. She might as well have another crack at the mares’ at Cheltenham next year. Instead of going novice hurdling in the spring, we went Flat racing, which proved quite lucrative. We wanted to go to Royal Ascot but couldn’t because it was too firm. “Consequently, we stopped her immediately after Ascot, gave her a break, and I hope we are on the right schedule, because we took it straight back to exactly the same dates and exactly the same regime and time schedule as we did with Buzz last year. She had her gallop at Newbury on the 18th, which was exactly the same as Buzz – and I’m hoping I’ve got it right, the same as last year.” Charles Byrnes saddles Run For Oscar, who powered to a four-length win in a Haydock handicap eight weeks ago, for which he has been put up 8lb to a mark of 90.