THE CESAREWITCH SHORTLIST:

David Ord with his shortlist of three for Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

THE BOYS FROM BALLYDOYLE The whole complexion of the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch will change on Thursday morning when Aidan O’Brien opts to either declare – or not – Waterville and Wordsworth. Well, Waterville really. He produced a remarkable performance – under a remarkable Wayne Lordan ride – to win the Irish equivalent of this race last month and picks up just a four pound penalty. It means he would be eight pounds higher than when winning at the Curragh but given they had pattern-race pretentions for him in the spring – and again after the Irish Cesarewitch – that’s not a number that will have the lads running scared. But given he's a top-priced 10/1 for the British Champions Long Distance Cup the week after, and stablemate Kyprios might just have earned a break with his remarkable Cadran display, maybe connections will opt to sit on their hands? Wordsworth holds the same entry at Ascot and was only 13th in the Irish Cesarewitch, always in midfeld. His chance isn’t as obvious as his stablemates but he did only tire late when given a forceful ride in the Queen Alexandra so this marathon trip should be within his reach.

JUMPING BIG GUNS TARGET PRIZE Adagio and Ahorsewithnoname have been found in the ante-post betting, and you can see why. The former is very lightly-raced on the flat, winning a claimer at Clairefontaine in 2020 for Pavel Vovcenk, and races here from a mark of 87. Given he’s 152 over timber, it could be lenient. Ahorsewithnoname is progressing in both codes for Nicky Henderson. She has a Timeform master rating of 120p as a hurdler and 106p after two wins from two starts on the flat. She’s two from two in the summer game – ironically heading into the autumn – and has been aimed at this since winning at York in May. A leading player. But the first horse on the shortlist is INCHICORE, trained by Alan King. That just about qualifies her for inclusion in this section even though she’s never jumped a hurdle in public – but she’s a good, staying handicapper on the Flat. She ran well in the Mallard at Doncaster last time, sticking on to take third, and everything about her suggests this marathon trip will suit. If it does – and she finds more improvement for it – then she’s a player at 25/1 or thereabouts.

THE CLOSUTTON MASSIVE Three for Willie Mullins at this stage. Baby Zeus has been going well of late and was a never nearer sixth in a premier handicap at Irish Champions Weekend. That was over a mile-and-a-half. She’s never raced over further in this discipline and didn’t seem to get home over miles three furlongs in a Kilbeggan novice hurdle in May. That's a concern. Scaramanga made little impression when a 50/1 chance for this last season whole with Paul Nicholls. It’s interesting he’s made the move across the Irish Sea and been put in here but he’s yet to truly convince a stamina test such as this is right up his street. GIBRALTAR shapes like it will be though and is horse two on the shortlist. He’s had four starts for team Mullins – all this season – and has won the last two. Successful in a Leopardstown handicap off 69, he defied an eight pounds rise to follow up at Tramore. He asserted well in the final 100 yards there and up seven on Saturday would have a claim with a featherweight on is back if sneaking in at the bottom. The spot of 25/1 still hanging around looks fair at this stage.

A POTENTIAL FAVOURITE If Waterville takes the Ascot route don’t be surprised to see Run For Oscar start favourite on Saturday. Shop around and you’ll get 9/1 at the time of writing and he’ll have the bookmakers on edge. He’s trained by Charles Byrnes for starters, is very lightly raced on the level and took a big step forward when hacking up having been sent over to Haydock in August. All roads have always led here, he’s up eight pounds but shrewd connections must have expected such a reaction from the assessor post-Haydock. He’ll relish a marathon trip too.

SWIFT COMPENSATION AWAITS? He isn't horse three on the shortlist though. That spot goes to EVALUATION, who missed out on a £100,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series bonus when run down in the last strides of the final race of the showpiece at Sandown in August. It was heartbreak for connections but another mighty run from a four-year-old who has done nothing but improve all season. He’s competing off the same mark on Saturday which he’s patently capable of winning from, has been freshened up and his ability to travel sweetly will be a big asset here. If he stays he’s a huge player and there’s a bit of 20/1 around, although plenty of blue too across his Oddschecker grid too.

THE CESAREWITCH SHORTLIST: Evaluation Gibraltar Inchicore