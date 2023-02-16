Ruby Walsh would be tempted to side with Echoes In Rain in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

It promises to be a crackerjack of a renewal with Honeysuckle and Epatante on target for the day one contest at Cheltenham but Walsh feels the race might be run to suit Willie Mullins' charge. Speaking on the Punters’ Panel show on the Paddy Power Racing YouTube Channel he said: "It’s a good race isn’t it or it’s potentially be a great race, looking at it you’d have to think about it tactically, how’s it going to work out. You can have six goes here and pick the wrong one – I’d nearly chance Echoes In Rain.

