Ruby Walsh would be tempted to side with Echoes In Rain in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.
It promises to be a crackerjack of a renewal with Honeysuckle and Epatante on target for the day one contest at Cheltenham but Walsh feels the race might be run to suit Willie Mullins' charge.
Speaking on the Punters’ Panel show on the Paddy Power Racing YouTube Channel he said: "It’s a good race isn’t it or it’s potentially be a great race, looking at it you’d have to think about it tactically, how’s it going to work out. You can have six goes here and pick the wrong one – I’d nearly chance Echoes In Rain.
"I think there will be a good gallop there, it will help her settle. A couple of those will go at each other, just thinking of the other jockeys who will be riding them, where they’ll be getting involved, you can be watching it all happen in front of you there on Echoes In Rain until you get off the bend and you’re coming at whoever is left last.
"You’re just going to have enough of right horses in front of you so you’re not having to worry about Honeysuckle getting off the front with a load of ordinary mares stuck in the middle, there’s good mares all the way through that are going to go and follow her so even if you drop in, they’re going to drag you into the race. They’re not going to get caught behind a load of deadwood and Honeysuckle will be gone in the distance. That’s why she’ll be an interesting ride."
