Sporting Life Arkle favourite Jonbon ran out a sparkling winner of the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Aidan Coleman's mount made every yard of the running in the Grade One feature and produced a fantastic round of jumping. Boothill, who chased the winner throughout, tried to close him down going to the second last but Jonbon went through the gears and stormed up the hill to win by eight lengths. Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all cut the winner to 7/4 for the Sporting Life Arkle, Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners saying: "It was another superb display by Jonbon who firmed up his position at the head of the market for the Sporting Life Arkle."

Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said: “I think there is a certain amount of relief. Everybody was hoping that is what we would see and like he did at Warwick it was good as you could wish to see. He is just very clever. “He just has a very high cruising speed. Winging around Sandown Park like that on your own is not easy but he was so clever. He was concentrating and he was enjoying himself. When you are under no pressure you can afford to be careful and if you want to be showy you can go and have a yahoo which he could do. He is a genuine two miler at the moment but I said to JP I’d love to know how far he would actually stay. “Don’t worry we aren’t going anywhere else at the moment we can assure as that is the novice division and that is where he will be. He is so quick he can dictate and if somebody wants to go that is fine. He is doing everything right so far.

“He looks fantastic but he is a busy sort of horse that puts a lot into life. He is a horse that goes out on his own every day and he doesn’t see the others until we have to join up. The horse loves routine and if you change that you will fluster him.” As for next targets Henderson earmarked the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick in February as a potential stopping point for Jonbon, who secured Grade One glory in the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree in April, on route to Cheltenham in March. He continued: “That is the next question is how much more experience does he need? I know where the options are. It (the Kingmaker) would be one of the ones on the radar. I would have thought one more run (before Cheltenham) would do the job. “It is lovely having all these two mile chasers. He is very good but he has got a long way to go to get to the Altiors and Shishkins.”