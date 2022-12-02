Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown including Nicky Henderson on Jonbon.

After an impressive debut effort over fences, Jonbon takes the step up to Grade One level in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown on Saturday. The six-year-old is a full-brother to Douvan, who won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle for Willie Mullins before injury interrupted his career. Nicky Henderson has been lucky enough to train some of the best two-mile chasers of recent years in Sprinter Sacre, Altior and Shishkin and should everything go according to plan, Jonbon is likely to shorten even further to emulate his illustrious brother in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival. He has only been beaten once in seven races under rules, by his exceptional stablemate Constitution Hill in last year’s Supreme, and Henderson has likened it to the year Altior beat Buveur D’Air in that Festival contest.

Despite an initial foray over fences, it was decided to keep Buveur D’Air hurdling with Altior going over fences and it paid off, with Buveur D’Air winning the first of his Champion Hurdles and Altior landing the Arkle. Jonbon was virtually foot-perfect on his chasing bow at Warwick – a notoriously tricky track for a novice – in disposing of Paul Nicholls’ classy Monmiral. “I wouldn’t say I was exuding confidence because Sandown is quite a big test for any novice. In fairness, Warwick wouldn’t be the easiest, but he jumped very well that day for his first run,” said Henderson. “Sandown is a unique test, you turn down that back straight and jumping is at a premium and once things start to go wrong down there, they can go very wrong. We’ve seen some very good horses get in a muddle. “I know he sweats a lot before races and will be on his toes, but when he’s racing he’s got a very sound racing mind. I don’t know if anything will give him a lead but if there isn’t it doesn’t matter as he’s very versatile like that.” Henderson went on: “He’s always looked as if he would make a chaser, so would Constitution Hill but he’s staying over hurdles, it’s like when we left Buveur D’Air over hurdles and switched Altior to fences. Jonbon will undoubtedly get more than two miles, but he’s got bags of pace at the same time.” Jonbon cost JP McManus £570,000 due to his famous sibling, although his trainer feels he has achieved enough now for that not to be mentioned anymore. “I think he ought to be allowed to throw away what he cost as it’s getting a bit boring now, he’s done enough to justify that he’s the horse he is on his merits,” said Henderson. “Yes, there was pressure when he ran in his first bumper and first hurdle race as everyone was probably waiting to laugh, but I think he’s probably proved himself now.