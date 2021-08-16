After making a winning chasing debut at Cheltenham in October the Arcadio gelding followed it up back over course and distance earlier this month in the Grade Two From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase.

Skelton said: “Third Time Lucki definitely goes to Sandown on Saturday for the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase. He worked on Saturday and he appears in top form. He is leading the ranks in the two-mile novice chase division and the ground will be in his favour so he has got to go.

“I always thought he would be very good and I’m delighted it is proving that way. He loves his fences and that has been the making of him.”