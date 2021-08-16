Top-rated is Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir d’Oudairies, runner-up in the Ryanair at Cheltenham to Allaho and easy winner of the Melling Chase at the Grand National meeting.

Willie Mullins runs two, Easy Game and Royal Rendezvous – both rated 161 and separated by just a length when they were first and second in the Galway Plate. Gordon Elliott’s Hardline completes the field, having been half a length behind Royal Rendezvous in the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran recently and now 5lb better off.

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer to his father, finds it as hard as the handicapper to split the pair from Closutton.