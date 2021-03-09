Ultima Handicap Chase: Clondaw Castle ruled out

The nine-year-old gave George a third win in the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton last month on what was his first run over three miles.

With a new rating of 160, George has drawn comparisons with former stable star Nacarat – who won the Kempton race in 2009 before going on to finish a close third in the Melling Chase at Aintree the same season.

“We’re going to wait for Aintree,” said the Cotswolds trainer. “It (top weight) would be a very tough ask in a race like the Ultima, so we’ll go for the Bowl over three miles.

“He’s basically got the same sort of profile as Nacarat had at the same stage – that’s what we did with him, stepped him up in class, so we’ll keep him fresh for that.”