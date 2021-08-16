Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Clondaw Castle soars over the last at Kempton
Clondaw Castle soars over the last at Kempton

Clondaw Castle enjoying winter break ahead of possible Kempton aim

By Sporting Life
11:18 · WED December 08, 2021

Clondaw Castle is to miss the worst of the winter and could return to action for the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton at the end of February.

The three-mile prize, which Clondaw Castle won last season, is likely to be the aim.

Trainer Tom George is giving the nine-year-old time to recover from a tough race in the Betfair Chase at Haydock where he was a distant fourth behind A Plus Tard.

“We’re giving him a quieter time now. Three miles and one furlong at Grade One level on slightly soft ground stretched his stamina a bit, so we’ll probably wait for the spring with him now,” said the Slad handler.

“He struggles on deeper ground, especially over three-miles-one, so he’s having a quiet time.

“We’ll probably look at the big chase at Kempton he won last year.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING