The three-mile prize, which Clondaw Castle won last season, is likely to be the aim.

Trainer Tom George is giving the nine-year-old time to recover from a tough race in the Betfair Chase at Haydock where he was a distant fourth behind A Plus Tard.

“We’re giving him a quieter time now. Three miles and one furlong at Grade One level on slightly soft ground stretched his stamina a bit, so we’ll probably wait for the spring with him now,” said the Slad handler.

“He struggles on deeper ground, especially over three-miles-one, so he’s having a quiet time.

“We’ll probably look at the big chase at Kempton he won last year.”

