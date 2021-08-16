Clondaw Castle is to miss the worst of the winter and could return to action for the Close Brothers Handicap Chase at Kempton at the end of February.
The three-mile prize, which Clondaw Castle won last season, is likely to be the aim.
Trainer Tom George is giving the nine-year-old time to recover from a tough race in the Betfair Chase at Haydock where he was a distant fourth behind A Plus Tard.
“We’re giving him a quieter time now. Three miles and one furlong at Grade One level on slightly soft ground stretched his stamina a bit, so we’ll probably wait for the spring with him now,” said the Slad handler.
“He struggles on deeper ground, especially over three-miles-one, so he’s having a quiet time.
“We’ll probably look at the big chase at Kempton he won last year.”
