Wings Of War capped a fine two-year-old campaign by taking the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury in September last year, but was a disappointing last of four on his reappearance in the Group Three Pavilion Stakes at Ascot last month.

However, Cox is willing to put that poor showing down to a lack of match-fitness and confirms the Commonwealth Cup is still the plan following a tune-up in Haydock’s Sandy Lane Stakes at the weekend.

“He seems fine following Ascot. I think first time out we can forgive him, he was just a little bit rusty and we hope he can take a step forward next time,” said the trainer.

“I very much hope the Commonwealth Cup would be the aim. His Mill Reef success last year was very pleasing and I would hope that would be the race for him. He’ll be looking towards the Sandy Lane at Haydock, that’s the plan.”

Cox has used the Haydock Group Two to prepare Harry Angel for duty in the past and he also intends to saddle Caturra in the same contest following his pleasing reappearance when second in the Prix Sigy.

The Mehmas colt had to carry a penalty in that Chantilly Group Three for his win in the Flying Childers Stakes as a two-year-old and his trainer is keen to give him equal billing alongside Wings Of War.

He continued: “Caturra will be heading the same way as well. He was very pleasing in his comeback run in France when carrying a penalty and we’ll probably look at the Sandy Lane with him as well and then most definitely the Commonwealth Cup."