Clive Cox keeping ‘an open mind’ on Jasour target

A narrowly beaten second on his Salisbury debut , the Havana Grey colt went one better at Nottingham next time before stepping up to Group Two level on the July course.

Jasour looked to have his work cut out as a 16/1 shot, but stormed to an impressive two-length victory and his trainer could not be happier with how he has recovered from those exertions.

“I’m delighted with Jasour, very pleased,” said Cox.

“He came out of the race very well and I couldn’t be more pleased with how he acquitted himself. That first step up to six furlongs clearly suited him and he’s very exciting.”

In the immediate aftermath of Jasour’s win, Cox suggested the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood was the most likely next target, but he is no rush to commit at this stage.

He added: “We did initially think that (Goodwood). Obviously he’s got a Group Two penalty for winning the other day, so we’ll cover all options and see how he is as we move along.

“There’s the Prix Morny and he’s in the Gimcrack as well, so we’ve got all bases covered and at this stage I would keep an open mind, see how he’s feeling himself and hopefully we can make the right decisions.”