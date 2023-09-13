Clive Cox hoping sun shines for Get Ahead on Arc weekend

The unfancied 22/1 shot looked to have done enough to secure the big-race shock before being passed late in the day, but having displayed she is still progressing, Cox is now crossing his fingers that conditions remain dry at ParisLongchamp over the next few weeks so Get Ahead can take her chance in the Prix de l’Abbaye on October 1.

Further respectable efforts have followed, including when tasting Group One action for the first time in the Nunthorpe, but she took her form to the next level when beaten half a length by Ken Condon’s Moss Tucker in the Flying Five Stakes.

The daughter of Showcasing has always been a consistent performer for the Beechdown Stables handler and owners Hot To Trot Racing, but has excelled this season in claiming the Listed Cecil Frail Stakes earlier in the campaign before going close in a Chantilly Group Two in her next start.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It was a fantastic run and I was so proud of her,” he said.

“I was very concerned when the storms blew through just before. But she got into a nice rhythm and finished off really strong and for a moment I thought we had it in the bag before the winner came by us close home, it was a really exciting run.

“She’s a wonderful filly and has just strengthened and continued progressing. We always had belief she would come good at the best level and she put in a top-class performance.

“I’m pleased that she has come home fine from the race and the journey. She does have an entry in the Abbaye. We have always felt she is better on better ground than soft ground, but on Sunday we probably witnessed that good to soft ground is not too bad.

“The Abbaye is a possibility, if it was too soft then that would be out of her bounds, but who knows, with the weather we have been getting recently we hope it might just remain in her favour all being well. We’re in the lap of the gods and it is interesting, but you do get a dry Arc weekend occasionally.”

Another Abbaye possible for Cox is his Beverley Bullet scorer Kerdos, who has delighted connections with his progress this term.

He has a plethora of options including this Sunday’s Betfred Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster and the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury on September 23.

“He only ran last weekend, so we are giving Doncaster consideration, but he does have a Listed penalty now,” said Cox.

“He also has an entry in the Abbaye and we have a Group Three at Newbury to consider on Dubai Duty Free day.

“We will just feel our way forwards with him having only run last week, but I was thrilled with how he equipped himself at Beverley and he has come out of the race really well.”