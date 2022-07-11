The trainer sent two horses to the French meeting, the most fancied of which was the three-year-old Harry Three who contested the Prix Kistena.

The winner of his last two starts when taking handicap sprints at both Newmarket and York, the Adaay colt was the favourite for the Listed Deauville race over the same six-furlong trip.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, who was seeking a treble on the card, the bay was a decisive winner when galloping into contention two furlongs from home and prevailing by three and a half lengths from Francis-Henri Graffard’s Haziym.

Cox was delighted with the effort as the contest was a first step up into Listed company and whilst there are no firm next steps, the trainer is hopeful that the horse can continue on an upward trajectory.

“It was marvellous, it’s great he has taken that step up into Listed level very easily and we were really thrilled with the way he did it,” he said.

“He showed a very pleasing turn of foot and we were delighted with the progress he’s made.

“It was great to see, physically he’s developing all the time and mentally he’s done very well. It was a very good performance yesterday and hopefully he can continue in the same vein.

“He’s on his way home as we speak, I would like to get him home and have a look at him but he travelled well on his outward-bound journey, so hopefully he’ll come back just as well.

“As always, I like to give them a couple of days before we decide the next step.”