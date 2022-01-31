Just the 5 runners, but they included 2 previous winners of the Stayers' Hurdle and the winner of this season's Long Walk, the last named a warm order to take the chance to cement his position at the head of this year's Chetenham betting following Klassical Dream's defeat at Gowran in the week but coming up short against Paisley Park, who was back close to his very best in winning this for the third time, a sound pace and holding ground putting a premium on stamina.

PAISLEY PARK (IRE) showed he's no back number, landing this race for the third time, holding ground and a sound gallop bringing his stamina fuly into play, clearly still potentially a leading player so far as the Stayers' is concerned, though the start is a worry, after he had a problem getting going for the second time in 3 starts; whipped round at start, in rear, outpaced 2 out, rallied approaching last, led there, stayed on strongly final 100 yds.

CHAMP (IRE) ran creditably, though unable to confirm placings from Ascot with the winner, beaten by a strong stayer on holding ground, still a leading contender for the Stayers', though he also holds a Gold Cup entry; waited with, travelled well, went second 3 out, shaken up straight, every chance last, kept on, edged left, not quicken final 100 yds.

LISNAGAR OSCAR (IRE) turned in his best effort of the season, given a positive ride, just not good enough to go with the first 2 from the last; pressed leader, went on after third, shaken up 2 out, headed last, one paced.

MCFABULOUS (IRE) ran poorly, lack of stamina likely to have been a factor, though the way he dropped away suggested there was more to it than that, his stable having an off day, presumably another run in the National Spirit next up; held up, mistake sixth, not fluent ninth, every chance 2 out, ridden straight, folded tamely approaching last.

DANDY MAG (FR) fared no better, facing a stiff task in this grade; led until after third, remained prominent, lost place before 2 out, mistake there, left behind home turn.