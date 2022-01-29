The 2019 Stayers' Hurdle hero hadn't tasted success since the 2020 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and his losing run looked almost guaranteed to continue after he completely fluffed the start, conceding around 15 lengths to all of his rivals having looked close to refusing when the tapes went back.

The race had been billed as a golden opportunity for this season's Long Walk winner Champ to establish himself as the one to beat in the division, and he looked to have everything in his favour sitting alongside McFabulous some way behind early leader Lisnagar Oscar.

Lisnagar Oscar still held sway coming down the hill but Champ and McFabulous loomed up, the latter swinging wide off the bend and heading towards the stands' side rail.

All the while Paisley Park had somehow closed the gap and when Aidan Coleman really got to work on the 10 year-old he came alive, rapidly making up ground and coming between the front two to hit the front.

Even after the last the winner could have been forgiven for running out of steam, but he kept galloping all the way to the line to beat 8/15 favourite Champ by three and a quarter lengths.