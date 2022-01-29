Paisley Park rolled back the years with an extraordinary performance to win the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The 2019 Stayers' Hurdle hero hadn't tasted success since the 2020 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and his losing run looked almost guaranteed to continue after he completely fluffed the start, conceding around 15 lengths to all of his rivals having looked close to refusing when the tapes went back.
The race had been billed as a golden opportunity for this season's Long Walk winner Champ to establish himself as the one to beat in the division, and he looked to have everything in his favour sitting alongside McFabulous some way behind early leader Lisnagar Oscar.
Lisnagar Oscar still held sway coming down the hill but Champ and McFabulous loomed up, the latter swinging wide off the bend and heading towards the stands' side rail.
All the while Paisley Park had somehow closed the gap and when Aidan Coleman really got to work on the 10 year-old he came alive, rapidly making up ground and coming between the front two to hit the front.
Even after the last the winner could have been forgiven for running out of steam, but he kept galloping all the way to the line to beat 8/15 favourite Champ by three and a quarter lengths.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.