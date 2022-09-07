Weld has employed plenty of patience with his Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, bypassing a clutch of summer options to ensure Homeless Songs has her optimum conditions.

She is now set to return to action for the first time since May in Saturday’s Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, with stablemate Duke De Sessa also a contender for either the Group One Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes or the Group Three Paddy Power Stakes.

Weld said: “We have a small team and have quality more than quantity. I’m very happy with Homeless Songs and I’m satisfied with the ground.

“Duke De Sessa likes a good dig in the ground, so I’ll have to speak with Maurice Regan (owner) and decide which race to go for.

“We’ll keep our options open regarding running in either the Kilternan Stakes or Champion Stakes – we’ll see what the weather does.”