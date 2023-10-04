Classic-placed Wordsworth off the mark for Pipe over hurdles

Former high-quality Flat performer Wordsworth made an impressive stable debut over hurdles for new connections at Bangor.

The chestnut, who is by Galileo, was bred and owned by Coolmore previously and trained by Aidan O’Brien to runner-up finishes in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot and the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp, plus third place in the Irish Derby. He then changed hands at the end of his four-year-old season and was briefly campaigned by Josh Halley, picking up second-placed honours on his hurdling bow at Ballinrobe in July. Subsequently he changed ownership and stables again and settled in with Pipe for long-term Pond House supporter Professor Caroline Tisdale. The Nightingale House Hospice Maiden Hurdle was his first run in her silks and the horse was sent off the 10/11 favourite under Jack Tudor.

