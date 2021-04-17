Richard Fahey column: Weekend runners

It's a big weekend for columnist with Umm Kulthum and Rhythm Master reappearing in the Newbury Classic trials on Sunday.

Saturday runners 11:10 Thirsk - Claim To Fame

He’s a two-year-old that goes well. He hasn’t been on grass yet though because it’s been so quick and I haven’t been able to get them away. It might count against him but he seems a very straightforward colt who shows a bit. 11:40 Thirsk - Selected

This is a competitive race but one on some of his form you could argue he's on a good mark. I’m just worried that six furlongs might be his trip but it’s a good starting point and we’ll see what happens. He’s usually competitive. 13:40 Thirsk - Kitten's Dream

He’s getting lumps of weight from the better horses which is grand and had a run at Newcastle the other day which should have put him spot on for this. It’s a tough task but he’s in great order. 14:10 Thirsk - Toro Strike

It’s good to have him back. I’m just a fraction worried he’s going to need the run as it took ages for him to come to himself this spring but he’s getting there. It’s an ideal race for him and he’s going well now. I hope he’s going to run his race. 16:40 Nottingham – Adeb

Similar comments to our other two-year-old apply here, although this colt has had one spin on grass. I usually like to give them two but he showed a bit and will win races. Whether it’s this one first time up we’ll have to see.

Sunday runners 14:45 Newbury - Umm Kulthum

This looks like the QIPCO 1000 Guineas itself. There aren’t many missing – the Irish fillies and Fev Rover apart – but it looks very strong. Our filly is pleasing us. She’s never one who has shown a lot at home, last season if you’d asked me is she a Group One filly on what we see at Musley Bank I’d have been surprised. But she is and ran very well in the Cheveley Park on her final start. She’s good her summer coat and looks fantastic so is ready for the test. Paul Hanagan is adamant she’ll stay and on pedigree there’s every chance. She’s related to mile-and-a-quarter and even a one mile five winner and she’s a great mind to get the trip. She loves to slot in and come off the pace and that will give her every chance. 15:20 Newbury - Rhythm Master

The Greenham is another incredibly deep race. I’m a little worried about the ground drying up for him. I don’t want it to get too quick and hopefully they’ll do a good job with the watering. He’s training really well at the moment, he's really picked up in recent weeks, and we’re very happy with where we are with him. This race will tell us where we’re going. He disappointed in his final race, the Mill Reef, but was a little flat when he came back and we finished him for the year. His last piece of work ahead of the Greenham was his best and that’s where you want to be going into a race like this. 15:55 Newbury - National League

He’s a hard horse to win with but is getting lumps of weight from these decent horses which will help. He’s very well going into it and I just hope he gets a bit of luck and runs well. 17:05 Newbury - Spirit Dancer