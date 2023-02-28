Sporting Life
Commissioning scampers clear at Newmarket
Commissioning scampers clear at Newmarket

Classic hope Commissioning suffers career-ending injury

By Ashley Iveson
14:07 · TUE February 28, 2023

Fillies’ Mile heroine and leading 1000 Guineas contender Commissioning has been retired after suffering a career-ending fetlock injury.

The daughter of Kingman made a big impression on her racecourse debut for John and Thady Gosden at Newmarket’s July Course last summer. She doubled her tally in the Rockfel Stakes before providing jockey Robert Havlin with a first Group One success in the Fillies’ Mile in October.

With Frankie Dettori set to get back on board in his final season before retirement, hopes were high Commissioning could provide him with a fifth 1000 Guineas success over the Rowley Mile in early May, but a setback has forced connections to call time on her racing career prematurely.

Jake Warren, racing and bloodstock advisor to Commissioning’s owners Isa Salman and Abdulla Al Khalifa, said: “Commissioning sustained an injury to her left hind fetlock which has unfortunately proven to be significant and thus she won’t be able to continue to be trained.

“It’s very frustrating news, but she has given the owners and breeders an amazing thrill by becoming the first Bahraini homebred Group One winner.

“Of course a filly of this calibre, with her CV, will be an incredible asset to breed from in the future.”

