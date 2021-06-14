Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Read the Richard Fahey column
Read the Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Royal Ascot preview

By Richard Fahey
11:28 · MON June 14, 2021

Royal Ascot preview: Richard Fahey thoughts

We’re happy enough with our Royal Ascot team and the horses just seem to be coming back into some sort of form.

We’ve had a bit of a lean spell because we haven’t been running that many as we just haven’t been that comfortable with some of them.

A farm close by was sold, 350 acres, and the first thing the farmer did was drill in 350 acres of oilseed rape.

It’s a poor trainer’s excuse but I just feel it has been effecting the odd one. It’s a bit like ourselves with hayfever, it affects some and not others. It’s starting to burn off now and we had a good week last week so we’re happy we’re over the edge of that.

The horses are in great form, we’re very happy with them and in a good place.

"If he gets in he's my best chance of the week" - Richard Fahey Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

Tuesday runner

VINTAGE CLARETS - 3.05 Royal Ascot

He's our first runner of the week in the Coventry and has been kept for the meeting. He's also in the Weatherbys Super Sprint and if he won a Class 2 beforehand he’d pick up a penalty for Newbury. I haven’t run him because of that but if he won at Royal Ascot I wouldn’t care about a penalty!

He was in the Windsor Castle too but runs here. You always think it’s the best two-year-old race of the week and it looks red-hot again but my horse is working very well and we’re really happy with him. If he finished in the first four I’d be delighted. He's been finishing his races well and I don't think six furlongs will be an issue for him.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content