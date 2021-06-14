Richard Fahey column: Royal Ascot preview

We’re happy enough with our Royal Ascot team and the horses just seem to be coming back into some sort of form.
We’ve had a bit of a lean spell because we haven’t been running that many as we just haven’t been that comfortable with some of them.
A farm close by was sold, 350 acres, and the first thing the farmer did was drill in 350 acres of oilseed rape.
It’s a poor trainer’s excuse but I just feel it has been effecting the odd one. It’s a bit like ourselves with hayfever, it affects some and not others. It’s starting to burn off now and we had a good week last week so we’re happy we’re over the edge of that.
The horses are in great form, we’re very happy with them and in a good place.
He's our first runner of the week in the Coventry and has been kept for the meeting. He's also in the Weatherbys Super Sprint and if he won a Class 2 beforehand he’d pick up a penalty for Newbury. I haven’t run him because of that but if he won at Royal Ascot I wouldn’t care about a penalty!
He was in the Windsor Castle too but runs here. You always think it’s the best two-year-old race of the week and it looks red-hot again but my horse is working very well and we’re really happy with him. If he finished in the first four I’d be delighted. He's been finishing his races well and I don't think six furlongs will be an issue for him.