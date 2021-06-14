Richard Fahey column: Royal Ascot preview

Royal Ascot preview: Richard Fahey thoughts

We’re happy enough with our Royal Ascot team and the horses just seem to be coming back into some sort of form.

We’ve had a bit of a lean spell because we haven’t been running that many as we just haven’t been that comfortable with some of them.

A farm close by was sold, 350 acres, and the first thing the farmer did was drill in 350 acres of oilseed rape.

It’s a poor trainer’s excuse but I just feel it has been effecting the odd one. It’s a bit like ourselves with hayfever, it affects some and not others. It’s starting to burn off now and we had a good week last week so we’re happy we’re over the edge of that.

The horses are in great form, we’re very happy with them and in a good place.