The SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot began life as the Victor Chandler Handicap Chase, and after two abandonments, the first running was in 1989 - footage of which is still among the most popular around as Desert Orchid scrambled home after a thrilling scrap with Panto Prince, to whom he was giving lumps of weight.

So began a race that’s firmly established in the calendar.

It’s had its fair share of weather issues, but all the top two-mile chasers of recent decades are on the roll of honour including Waterloo Boy, Martha’s Son and Viking Flagship (when the race was transferred to Warwick) hitting the jackpot in the 90s and from 2008, when it became a conditions race, the list is just as impressive.

Master Minded won it twice in three years and in 2013 when it was run at Cheltenham, a certain Sprinter Sacre romped home.

But the most successful horse in the race has been another hugely popular one - Un de Sceaux, who completed a stunning hat-trick when landing the rescheduled race in 2018 at Cheltenham.

He had previously excelled on the Royal Heath, beating the Gary Moore-trained pair of Sire De Grugy and Traffic Fluide in 2016, and a year later slammed Uxizandre and Top Gamble.

In 2019 Altior in his pomp saw off Fox Norton in imperious style, and went on to win the Champion Chase at the Festival, 2020 saw Defi Du Seuil triumph - probably his best ever day, while a year ago Kim Bailey was celebrating after First Flow beat Politologue and Waiting Patiently.

It's never attracted a huge field even in the days when it was a handicap, but no one can possibly suggest, looking at that list of winners, it is anything other than a proper Grade One race and a key one on the road to Cheltenham.

With Shishkin and Energumene both among the five-day entries, Saturday is shaping up to be another real vintage renewal.